Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,403 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.8 %

TSLX opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 44.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 103.07%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.