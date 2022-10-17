Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 112,101 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,101 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.24 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

