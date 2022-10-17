Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,252 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in EPR Properties by 36.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

