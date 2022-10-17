Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,391 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,437,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,153,000 after acquiring an additional 780,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after acquiring an additional 747,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after acquiring an additional 599,123 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,065,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $763.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

