TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 155.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 79.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $107.52 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

