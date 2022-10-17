Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7,726.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $195.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $381.97.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

