Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Down 5.0 %

TER stock opened at $71.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TER. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.30.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.