The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.