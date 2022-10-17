The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,083,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

