Truist Financial Corp Acquires 9,707 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $20,913,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $8,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 31.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SKT opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.