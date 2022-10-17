Truist Financial Corp Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,621,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.