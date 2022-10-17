Truist Financial Corp Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

