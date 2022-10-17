Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,251 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.91.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $167.26 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.34 and a 12 month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.86. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.25. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $861.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

