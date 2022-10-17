Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,452 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 42,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $89.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

