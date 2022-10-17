TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

TuSimple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $6.01 on Monday. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TuSimple by 31.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,322 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TuSimple by 75.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the first quarter worth about $11,561,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

