Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $315.83 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.98.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

