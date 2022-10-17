Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UI. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

UI stock opened at $292.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.09. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.15 and a 1 year high of $333.26.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 2,339.52% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $443.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

