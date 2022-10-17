Udine Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 6.1% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $326.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

