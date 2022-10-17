UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PATH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 16.3% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $725,444,000 after buying an additional 6,698,008 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 99.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 21.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,900 shares of company stock worth $3,281,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Shares of PATH opened at $11.12 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

