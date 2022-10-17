Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $394.24 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $451.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.27.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

