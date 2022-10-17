Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.97.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.