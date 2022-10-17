Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $33.29 on Monday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $880.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $527.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

