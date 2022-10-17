VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 89,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,094,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

