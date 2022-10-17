Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $165.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

