Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.11 and its 200-day moving average is $172.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

