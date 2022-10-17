Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Veritex by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Stock Performance

Veritex stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

