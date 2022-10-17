Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,526 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

NYSE AEO opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

