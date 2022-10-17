Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Denny’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 780,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Denny’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 14.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.52%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

