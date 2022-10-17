Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 19,978 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $74.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

