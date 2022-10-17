Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,347 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,637.7% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 379,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,473 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 230,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 153,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 125,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

