Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 11,572 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $122,566,000 after acquiring an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,941,000 after buying an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 183,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,904,000 after buying an additional 149,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RRC stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

