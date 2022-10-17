Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 14,100 NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NTST opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $860.33 million, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

