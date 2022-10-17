Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 14,311 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new position in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Certara by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,008,000 after buying an additional 346,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,954,521 shares in the company, valued at $520,609,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 182,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $3,171,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock worth $107,705,300. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Price Performance

CERT opened at $11.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Certara Profile

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.