Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 17,900 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares in the company, valued at $577,631.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,317 shares of company stock valued at $51,924 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

