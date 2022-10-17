Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,514 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

