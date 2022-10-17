Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 7,800 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
