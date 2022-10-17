Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 634,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $658,611 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.