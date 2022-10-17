Versor Investments LP Buys 4,900 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,454,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.34. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 612,106 shares in the company, valued at $14,445,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326 in the last 90 days. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

