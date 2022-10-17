Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in City by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in City by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

City Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $93.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.50. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $94.29.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.