Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $248.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.90. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

