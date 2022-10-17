Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 14,000 Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,968,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 0.5 %

SHEN opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $867.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

