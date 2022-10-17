Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $314.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 36.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

