Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after purchasing an additional 650,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,801,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

