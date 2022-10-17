Versor Investments LP Invests $287,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.60. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

