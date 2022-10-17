Versor Investments LP Invests $318,000 in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

