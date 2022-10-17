Versor Investments LP Invests $324,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Veritiv Trading Down 6.6 %
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veritiv Profile
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
