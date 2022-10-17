Versor Investments LP Invests $324,000 in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 243.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Veritiv from $155.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.67.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.