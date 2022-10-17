Versor Investments LP Makes New $303,000 Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,971,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NHI opened at $52.25 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

