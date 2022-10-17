Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,029.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

GLDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.41 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

