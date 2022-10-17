Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $41,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP opened at $141.69 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.70.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.