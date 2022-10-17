Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $427,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vector Group during the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vector Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. Analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 74.77%.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Stories

